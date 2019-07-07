Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake; California Public Employees Retirement System Holding in Avnet (AVT) Decreased by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 96,664 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 25,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 363,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 431,439 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 17,113 shares to 36,496 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 19,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.55M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

