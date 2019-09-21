Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Stake as Share Value Were Volatile; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose While Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Raised Its Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 111,253 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 16,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20M shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 49,871 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd reported 34,158 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,334 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership holds 1.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 48,000 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct reported 0.36% stake. 39,526 are owned by 1St Source State Bank. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 9,329 shares. Ironwood Lc invested 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beddow Capital has invested 4.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 356,558 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation stated it has 3,936 shares. Moon Capital Lc stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 242,864 shares to 796,626 shares, valued at $33.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Income T (CEV) by 41,163 shares to 132,168 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 109,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE).