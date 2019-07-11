Rivernorth Capital Management Raised Its Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Stake by $439,936; Shares Rose; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted Stake in Loews (L) by $851,405 as Market Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 128,277 shares traded or 44.18% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 940,709 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. The insider TISCH JONATHAN M sold 10,528 shares worth $479,463. Shares for $479,495 were sold by TISCH ANDREW H on Monday, February 11.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5.36 million shares to 63,736 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 16,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,353 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 160,251 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 375,049 shares. Moreover, Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Street invested in 0.05% or 12.84M shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 6,652 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 8,203 shares. 958,653 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.07% or 124,888 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.14M shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 2,600 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn has 862 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 629,049 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 432,296 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Carroll holds 0% or 313 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) or 67,538 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Whittier Trust Communication owns 1,346 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 147,659 shares. Rmb Capital Llc reported 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 5,000 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Fiera Capital Corp invested in 16,703 shares. 100,645 are owned by Raymond James Finance Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 177,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alethea Llc stated it has 11,516 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (NYSEMKT:CCA) by 33,866 shares to 64,990 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 77,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,408 activity.