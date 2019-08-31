Rivernorth Capital Management Raised Holding in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW); Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Shares Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24M, up from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 138,297 shares traded or 59.97% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.84 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $111.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 94,854 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 435,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,664 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Diversified, High-Income Bond Portfolio For 2015 – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2015, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Fixed Income CEFs To Protect Against ‘Rising Interest Rates’ (Yield Up To 9.3%) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Duration Portfolios With High Yields: 5 CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2017.