Rivernorth Capital Management Position in Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Has Decreased as Shares Were Volatile; Caz Investments LP Has Cut Its Stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by $431,800

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.04M market cap company. It closed at $8.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 18/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 221,743 shares to 420,866 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

