Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake; Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT)’s stock 0.00%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 167,669 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 218,685 last quarter. Royce Value Tr Inc now has $1.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 240,601 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Taylor Wimpey PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 185 lowest target. GBX 201.33’s average target is 35.67% above currents GBX 148.4 stock price. Taylor Wimpey PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. HSBC maintained the shares of TW in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. See Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 179.00 Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 190.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding firm in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company has market cap of 4.87 billion GBP. It manufactures various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and five-bedroom detached houses. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.88% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 148.4. About 11.04 million shares traded. Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Company owns 2.59% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 277,644 shares. Yakira Capital Mngmt reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Advsr Asset Management holds 0.27% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. 78,849 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Llc. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 343,906 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&R Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 0.06% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 11,384 shares. Hudock Cap Gru invested in 0% or 234 shares. Bb&T Secs holds 23,164 shares. Jane Street Group Llc accumulated 15,881 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru holds 5,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2,464 shares.