Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Position by $2.99 Million as Stock Were Volatile; United Asset Strategies Has Increased Stake in Chevron New (CVX)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 86,581 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.53% or 4.97 million shares. Godshalk Welsh holds 1.52% or 12,850 shares in its portfolio. 203,897 are owned by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Mairs Pwr holds 0.38% or 253,064 shares. 2,600 are held by Provident Trust Communications. Moreover, Old Point Trust And Finance Svcs N A has 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,927 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,650 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,644 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Serv has invested 1.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alpine Woods Lc stated it has 2,613 shares. Greylin Mangement owns 9,760 shares. Macnealy Hoover invested in 33,311 shares. 1,840 are held by Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Com. Butensky And Cohen Security owns 19,783 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 6,485 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

