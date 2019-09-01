Rivernorth Capital Management Lifted Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Position by $439,936; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose, Holder West Oak Capital Raised Its Holding

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 138,297 shares traded or 59.09% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 106,371 shares to 51,063 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,487 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Llc owns 60,036 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 237,134 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 177,996 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,529 were accumulated by City Holding Com. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 312,016 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Corp holds 67,015 shares. 276,195 were reported by First Foundation Advisors. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited holds 0.01% or 17,857 shares in its portfolio. 22,543 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. First Allied Advisory has 10,140 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 596,973 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Limited Com has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 147,659 shares. Carroll Associate Incorporated owns 313 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability invested in 38,340 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.17 million shares. Davis R M invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 52,024 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,507 shares. Horrell Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 428,106 were reported by Amp Cap. Independent invested in 16,246 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,004 shares. 128,604 are owned by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 7,956 shares. Hamel Inc holds 0.19% or 3,030 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 1.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 31,734 were accumulated by Lafayette Invs Inc.