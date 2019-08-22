Rivernorth Capital Management Increases Position in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW); Cambridge Trust Company Upped V F (VFC) Stake by $2.12 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 24,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 91,692 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 66,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 370,245 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 32,492 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 168,908 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 950 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company owns 164,524 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 2,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Haverford Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,414 shares. Security holds 2,253 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 37 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 41,643 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Llc stated it has 269,064 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). California-based Aristotle Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 19,125 are owned by Cincinnati Casualty. Cincinnati Fincl has 1.13M shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 17,926 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 29,643 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 36,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,148 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,645 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 19,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) or 303,313 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 118,061 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited, a Arizona-based fund reported 22,543 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) or 52,989 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 60,036 shares. Shaker Finance Svcs Ltd invested 0.58% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 119,738 shares. Parametric Ltd reported 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 16,629 shares. Invesco invested in 596,973 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Limited Duration Offers 6.7% Yield, Lower Risk, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 13, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Fixed Income CEFs To Protect Against ‘Rising Interest Rates’ (Yield Up To 9.3%) – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Diversified, High-Income Bond Portfolio For 2015 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: A Formula For Beating The Market With Higher Yield (Dec. 2016 Review) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2017.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 594,833 shares to 399,534 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 151,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,704 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All (ASG).