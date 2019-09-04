Rivernorth Capital Management Increases Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR); Cumberland Advisors Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Has Lifted by $379,500 as Shares Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 19.71 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 80,645 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG) by 603,991 shares to 918,533 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) by 200,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,736 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID).