Rivernorth Capital Management Increased Holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $6.92 Million; Mitchell Group Has Lifted Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million; Share Price Declined

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 22,047 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 484,633 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on August 10, 2017. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Sarepta Into PROMOVI Results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,011 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Brave Asset Management reported 0.16% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 5,142 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.41% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1St Source Bankshares holds 124,718 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cohen Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 29,617 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc owns 62,469 shares. 15,000 were reported by Staley Capital Advisers. Rivernorth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 195,548 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De has 4,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 747,306 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 594,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,534 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 29,026 shares to 74,161 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI) by 78,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,310 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Continental Resources Announces A Quarterly Dividend And An Initial $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp invested in 0.01% or 71,029 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cibc World Mkts owns 23,285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 333,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nomura Hldg holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,399 are owned by Aperio Gru Limited Co. Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 11,801 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited holds 0.65% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.14% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 45,886 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 37,010 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 37,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 22,519 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).