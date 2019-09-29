Rivernorth Capital Management Holds Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Fort LP Has Decreased Its Position by $2.72 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 72,572 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 593,236 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 520,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 303,627 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 93,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 25,382 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, down from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 232,202 shares to 470,617 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 489,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,996 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C had bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28. On Friday, August 23 Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Limited reported 350,145 shares stake. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,969 shares. Monetary Group reported 31,200 shares stake. 181,873 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd. Whittier Trust invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 4,450 shares stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 24,700 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 371,063 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 24,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel has 347,237 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0% or 1,749 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.69% stake. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 6.37 million shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 998 shares to 1,372 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

