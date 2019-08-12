Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position by $1.80 Million; As Copart (CPRT) Share Price Rose, Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 296,836 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 1.14M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 383,840 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 2.08 million shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 310,486 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 79,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2,000 shares. Ionic Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 162,034 shares. Shaker Svcs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Robinson Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Hightower Limited reported 11,774 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 51,343 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 673,868 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 594,833 shares to 399,534 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID) by 137,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,263 shares, and cut its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 8.41 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,236 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs holds 86,288 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 38,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,511 were reported by Captrust Advsr. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 31,433 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt. 271,707 are held by Avenir Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 11,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 54,021 were reported by Starr Co. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 5,983 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 30,459 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Washington Trust Co owns 19,713 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0.01% stake.