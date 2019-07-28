Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by $676,440; Jpmorganchase&Co. (JPM) Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Decreased Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.00 million market cap company. It closed at $10.51 lastly. It is up 7.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase&Co. (JPM) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.86 million, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Jpmorganchase&Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&Pglobalinc. by 109,568 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $222.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilevernv (NYSE:UN) by 97,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabetinc.Classc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,774 were accumulated by Tru Of Virginia Va. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 2,979 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Excalibur Mngmt reported 34,059 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. California-based Pure Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 4,809 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 2.38% stake. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 2.53 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested in 2,075 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Thomasville Bank invested in 0.37% or 19,840 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.62% or 244,090 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Company holds 44,237 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation owns 630,130 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,242 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 180,101 shares. City Of London Inv Communications holds 0.03% or 48,436 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 395,202 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 96,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 561 are held by Gradient Invs Lc. Mariner Limited Co invested in 0.31% or 22,189 shares. Cohen Steers invested in 263,117 shares. Shaker Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 150,537 shares. 364,687 were reported by Invesco Limited. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 2,170 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 2,568 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 550,936 were reported by Baillie Gifford &. Sit Assocs Inc has 136,615 shares.