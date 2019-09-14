Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) as Stock Value Were Volatile; Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Has Raised Holding by $4.98 Million as Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 200,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 268,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 469,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 216,577 shares traded or 212.27% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gp owns 123 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 129,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 484,135 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 20,348 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 56,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 0% or 23,992 shares. Citigroup invested in 1,185 shares. Invesco holds 183,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rivernorth Cap Ltd Liability owns 268,982 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 123,291 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Moreover, City Of London Mgmt Limited has 0.18% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 207,467 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 1,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 128,042 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 385,563 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 283,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Ny Qlty (MHN).

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust declares $0.0475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “GE Investors: A Siemens-Mitsubishi Deal Could Be Good News – The Motley Fool” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MHI Is Traded At 10.14% Discount And Offers One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital holds 0.4% or 150,941 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 35,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 505,307 shares or 6.2% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & invested in 40,488 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.62% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt Corp has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Odey Asset Grp holds 12,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Llc invested in 0% or 97 shares. 43,248 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Permanens Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,174 shares. Cullen Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 23,200 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 374,192 shares. Regions Fin holds 7,421 shares.