Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake; Gladstone Capital (GLAD)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT)’s stock 0.00%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 167,669 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 218,685 last quarter. Royce Value Tr Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 392,319 shares traded or 62.86% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 27 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold equity positions in Gladstone Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.88 million shares, down from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gladstone Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) stake by 57,842 shares to 647,444 valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) stake by 796,435 shares and now owns 10.65M shares. Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Lc owns 78,849 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Co owns 74,822 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 234 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 6,206 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Rivernorth Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Mraz Amerine Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 94,357 shares. Clough Prns Lp invested 0.25% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 20,985 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 81,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). The New York-based Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Da Davidson And owns 184,614 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers has 122,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GLAD’s profit will be $6.16 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 106,336 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE

