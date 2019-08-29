Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Garrison Cap Com (GARS) by $993,202 as Stock Price Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Increased Holding by $4.52 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 360,596 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 31,915 shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7,750 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 43,000 shares stake. Caxton has 1.23 million shares. Stephens Ar reported 24,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Asset Mngmt has 273,355 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 46,364 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 23,675 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 20,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Il invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 0.13% or 92,456 shares. Drw Lc reported 417,780 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Communication owns 14,717 shares. Rivernorth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.19 million shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $441,465 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider Morea Joseph bought $37,250. The insider Westwood Matthew Joseph bought 5,000 shares worth $37,440. $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by Hahn Daniel on Wednesday, March 13. 23,716 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares with value of $177,006 were bought by Tansey Joseph Bertrand. $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by MARTIN CECIL E JR.

