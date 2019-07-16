Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake by $676,440; Market Valuation Rose; United Health Group (UNH) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 59,069 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Evolus (EOLS) Appoints Peter Farrell, PhD and Karah Parschauer, JD to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: “New Book by Eisenman and Stautberg Explores How To Overcome The Pain Of Betrayal – PR Web” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InfuSystem Announces Scott Shuda Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables to Use New Technology to Help Protect Bats at Its Wind Sites – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 192,834 are held by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.53% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 1.17M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 508,563 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 44,881 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And Commerce has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,028 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Limited stated it has 465,089 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 149,560 shares in its portfolio. Rivernorth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Financial Gru Inc reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 40,963 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 24,953 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 595,334 shares to 94,168 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt 20 by 494,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,407 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Invsts Llc stated it has 26,758 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Lc accumulated 18,815 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiemann Ltd Liability Com reported 2,865 shares. 17,168 were accumulated by Donaldson Mngmt Ltd. 108 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Northeast Invest stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,732 shares. Suncoast Equity stated it has 1,535 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,060 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1.55 million shares. 123,405 were reported by Regions Financial. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).