Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Stake by $993,202; Aew Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 454,699 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 133,211 shares traded or 390.02% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology

Since March 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $315,269 activity. Hahn Daniel had bought 7,600 shares worth $56,323. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $37,250 was bought by Morea Joseph. Chase Brian S bought $88,946 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $14,620 were bought by MARTIN CECIL E JR on Thursday, March 21. Westwood Matthew Joseph also bought $37,440 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.03% or 273,355 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 70,721 shares. 92,456 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Drw Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 417,780 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William & Com Il has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2,117 shares stake. Regions Financial stated it has 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.19M shares. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 40 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 20,799 shares. Sei Investments invested in 14,717 shares. 850 are owned by Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 24,973 shares.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69M for 7.80 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 114,919 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA) by 246,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.