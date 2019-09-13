Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding by $399,220; Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 250,007 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 245,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 1.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 99,805 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.87M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6899. About 60,729 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC) by 602,163 shares to 759,258 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,388 shares to 7,221 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.