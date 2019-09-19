Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) Position by $2.41 Million; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Peoples Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $891,176

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 11,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,255 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 200,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 268,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 469,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 45,208 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Invest Commerce holds 0.18% or 207,467 shares in its portfolio. 93,853 are owned by Van Eck. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc owns 123,291 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Next Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 123 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 347,687 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 127,903 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 36,951 shares. Charter Tru holds 12,950 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 88,973 shares. Bank Of America De holds 56,479 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 14,276 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 30,542 shares. 20,348 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “GE Investors: A Siemens-Mitsubishi Deal Could Be Good News – The Motley Fool” on April 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Looks Attractive Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2015. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust declares $0.0475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 443,106 shares to 562,448 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 385,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.87 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W owns 26,903 shares. Saturna Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,241 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 1.24% or 121,307 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0.26% or 7,402 shares. Financial Advisory invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 0.37% or 32,701 shares in its portfolio. Dt Inv Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridges Mngmt invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fundx Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,440 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 1.97M are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. Moreover, Lourd Cap Ltd Company has 1.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 247,215 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore invested in 31,146 shares. 2,648 were reported by Weiss Asset Mngmt L P.