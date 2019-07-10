Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Holding; IRELAND (IRLD) Shorts Decreased By 54.44%

IRELAND INC (OTCMKTS:IRLD) had a decrease of 54.44% in short interest. IRLD’s SI was 4,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 54.44% from 9,000 shares previously. With 41,600 avg volume, 0 days are for IRELAND INC (OTCMKTS:IRLD)’s short sellers to cover IRLD’s short positions. The stock increased 6.19% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1699. About 24,408 shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Ireland Inc. (OTCMKTS:IRLD) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) stake by 67.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 106,371 shares as Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 51,063 shares with $429,000 value, down from 157,434 last quarter. Dreyfus Mun Income Inc now has $177.80 million valuation. It closed at $8.57 lastly. It is up 5.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Ireland Inc., a minerals exploration company, focuses on the discovery and extraction of precious metals from mineral deposits in the Southwestern United States. The company has market cap of $46.37 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and calcium carbonate deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interest in the Columbus project that comprises 138 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6,778 acres, as well as an additional 80 acres of private land for a total of 6,858 acres, including a 380 acre permitted mine area located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM) stake by 78,602 shares to 5.05M valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) stake by 155,523 shares and now owns 591,551 shares. Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS) was raised too.