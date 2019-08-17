Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Stake by $850,968; Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Share Price Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 106,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 51,063 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 157,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 115,447 shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.