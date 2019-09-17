Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) by $3.28 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Raised Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 547,015 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 568,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 14,832 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 2.20M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is VWAHX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Blend Funds for Amazing Returns – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sri Lanka rupee extends losses as fund outflow worries weigh – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Japan pension funds boost alternative assets in yield hunt, Mizuho says – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S.Korean activist fund KCGI eyes Asiana Airlines stake, shares soar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt by 270,148 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $34.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 114,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,920 shares, and has risen its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.