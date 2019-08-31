Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Its Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Stake by $372,526; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $2.96 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $614.87. About 224,568 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 12,733 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares to 69,515 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,037 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nomura Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,687 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Natl Bank has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,430 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2,751 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 20,100 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 64,955 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 475 were reported by Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Com. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 300 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 14,421 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.01% stake. Co Savings Bank reported 633 shares. 5,654 are held by Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 440,077 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 214,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).