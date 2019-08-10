Rivernorth Capital Management Cut By $6.96 Million Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding; Last Week Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Coverage

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 45.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 520,664 shares with $8.35M value, down from 955,706 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 4. Bank of America maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. See Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $105 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95 New Target: $90 Downgrade

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 494,787 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 3,016 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 500 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.04% stake. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brown Cap Mgmt Limited invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Cap Ltd Co stated it has 30,100 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Registered Advisor reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 15,248 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 3,600 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 429,747 shares in its portfolio. 499,113 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.92 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 137.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 389,980 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C had bought 40,000 shares worth $633,200 on Wednesday, May 22. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) stake by 295,867 shares to 658,037 valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Multi (BIT) stake by 29,620 shares and now owns 888,373 shares. Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trs (IQI) was raised too.