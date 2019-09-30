Rivernorth Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR); Global Endowment Management LP Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 1.70M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 99,805 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.87M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, up from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 347,673 shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 23,890 shares to 14,090 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 45,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “UTC technology chief Eremenko steps down – Reuters” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Technologies Fell 12.6% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 0.76% or 311,996 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 20,960 shares. 2,000 are owned by Aspen Invest Mgmt. Spectrum Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. S&Co has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% or 7,681 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru Com holds 6,170 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 10,720 are held by Aldebaran Financial Incorporated. Hyman Charles D holds 1.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 139,237 shares. Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 1.47% or 25,320 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 9,128 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 12,288 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Foundation Resource has 1,749 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 690,168 shares to 575,184 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 59,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,952 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG).

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.