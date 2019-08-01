Rivernorth Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD); Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holder Nea Management Company Has Raised Holding

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 393,130 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 60,808 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Largest Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ILJIN SNT, Files Proxy Circular and Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurinia And Voclosporin In Lupus Nephritis: An Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia reports positive VOS versus Restasis data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 180,101 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 192,834 shares. Citigroup holds 27 shares. Shaker Services Ltd Llc holds 0.79% or 150,537 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 33,935 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability holds 23,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 2,568 shares. 40,963 were reported by Stifel. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 395,202 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 415,513 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 110,217 were accumulated by Landscape Management Lc. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 44,881 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 26,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 2,028 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sr Floating Rate 20 by 242,131 shares to 330,328 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) by 200,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,736 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).