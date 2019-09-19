Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding; Zafgen (ZFGN) Holder Great Point Partners Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63B, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.0172 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7576. About 471,134 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 99,805 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.87M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, up from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.0207 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6493. About 285,112 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 20,950 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co reported 19,926 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 5.02M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oak Hill Advisors Lp owns 4.05% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 466,008 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2.20M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 52,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0% stake. Raymond James Ser Advsrs invested in 0% or 240,264 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 561,693 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 3.24 million shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 81,358 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) by 179,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,237 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 32,500 shares to 342,064 shares, valued at $4.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc..