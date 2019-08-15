Riverhead Capital Management Upped Stake in Lincoln National (LNC) by $2.68 Million as Market Value Declined; As Eqt (EQT) Valuation Declined, Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $28.08 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 84.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 46,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 101,045 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 54,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 811,331 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76M, down from 5.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 2.37M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,500 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lincoln Financial examines costs associated with aging – Triad Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

