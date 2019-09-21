Riverhead Capital Management Upped Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Park National Decreased Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 16,035 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 9,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.35M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 57,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 619,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98M, down from 677,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

