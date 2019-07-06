Riverhead Capital Management Upped Patterson (PTEN) Stake; Wexford Capital LP Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $3.28 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 854,552 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 220.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 115,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,584 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 52,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.69M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And invested in 3,441 shares. Montgomery Invest Management holds 0.18% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. 27,282 are held by Bokf Na. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nuwave Inv Management holds 0.02% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 48,518 shares. Davenport & Com Lc accumulated 96,921 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). City Holdings Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 4,112 shares. J Goldman And Co Lp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Shields & Lc stated it has 2,960 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Valinor Management LP has 5.25% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 536,470 shares. 639,684 were reported by Century Companies.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,002 shares to 498 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co stated it has 798,107 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 228,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Connable Office holds 11,358 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 18,848 shares. Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Vertex One Asset Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 66,600 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 1,979 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 40,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 412,265 shares. 35,125 are owned by Mraz Amerine Assocs. Pnc Serv Group Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Buckingham Cap has 0.97% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Matarin Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 58,589 shares.