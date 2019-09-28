Riverhead Capital Management Upped Its Aes Corp/Va (AES) Stake; AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (AKTAF) Sellers Decreased By 50% Their Shorts

AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. AKTAF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s short sellers to cover AKTAF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.0535 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9246. About 1,550 shares traded. AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Aes Corp/Va (AES) stake by 87.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 110,638 shares as Aes Corp/Va (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 236,507 shares with $3.96M value, up from 125,869 last quarter. Aes Corp/Va now has $10.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Chimera Investment Corp stake by 76,296 shares to 120,906 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 29,497 shares and now owns 104,580 shares. Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 11,052 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 0.19% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Legal & General Group Public Ltd reported 4.16 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 5.04 million shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 212,058 shares. 3,029 are owned by Rare Infra. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1.06M shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 9,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.21% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 17,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,859 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. 2.58 million shares were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W, worth $41.58M.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services to independent and multinational gas and oil companies, and potash producers in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $34.04 million. The firm specializes in purpose-built drilling rigs, including self-moving pad rigs; and directional, horizontal, and under balanced drilling, as well as provides conventional and specialized drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and the development of storage caverns.