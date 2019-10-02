Riverhead Capital Management Upped By $3.06 Million Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Position; CLOUDCOMMERCE (CLWD) Shorts Decreased By 25%

CLOUDCOMMERCE INC (OTCMKTS:CLWD) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. CLWD’s SI was 300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0029. About 406,000 shares traded. CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 75.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 16,616 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 38,702 shares with $7.15 million value, up from 22,086 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $117.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 2.22 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $417,541. The Company’s solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their clients by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Accenture a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 14.50% above currents $184.9 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Shopify Inc stake by 1,415 shares to 9,211 valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 10,686 shares and now owns 133,617 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Co reported 24,300 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 3,800 shares. Mu Invests has invested 4% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 24,857 shares. Weybosset Rech Limited Co has 1,850 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,639 shares. Baldwin Inv Lc holds 12,041 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 52,552 are owned by Provident Inv. Prudential Inc holds 1.73M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 362,051 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Miller Management Lp holds 0.08% or 1,833 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 3.94% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3.33M shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lourd Cap Ltd Llc has 1,169 shares.