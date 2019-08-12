Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stake By $1.09 Million; Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Had 2 Bulls

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) stake by 93.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 16,238 shares as Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 1,048 shares with $71,000 value, down from 17,286 last quarter. Westlake Chemical Corp now has $7.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 479,018 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20

Among 5 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Hammerson PLC had 34 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) rating on Monday, August 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 290 target. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Add” rating on Monday, June 17 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 28. See Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 440.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 410.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) stake by 71,900 shares to 116,556 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,638 shares and now owns 25,814 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westlake Chemical Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 2. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Reduce – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,750 were reported by Focused Wealth Inc. Midas Mgmt holds 1.24% or 42,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 38,145 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc reported 209,581 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 305,421 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,259 are owned by M&T Bancorporation. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) owns 9,457 shares. Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 130,400 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 3,061 are held by Pictet Asset Management. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 46,726 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Northern reported 260,578 shares. 30,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 1.61 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.