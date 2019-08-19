Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Stake in United States Steel (X) as Market Valuation Declined; Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Position Maintained by Oarsman Capital Inc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 54.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 64,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 54,675 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 119,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.02% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 9.33 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 97,825 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,859 are held by Annex Advisory Svcs Llc. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 122,645 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 11,431 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). James Investment Research owns 49,440 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 65,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management has 16,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3.99 million are owned by Vanguard Group. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.36 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 189,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 92,420 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,773 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

