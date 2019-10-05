Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Noble Energy (NBL) Stake; Renaissance Group Raised Its Cintas (CTAS) Position

Renaissance Group Llc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 2189.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 121,938 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 127,507 shares with $30.26 million value, up from 5,569 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.86. About 385,553 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 41.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 34,223 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 47,906 shares with $1.07M value, down from 82,129 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $9.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 4.35M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 9,857 shares to 225,558 valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk Pt (BKRKY) stake by 65,594 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 469,300 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il owns 5,930 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 14,212 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 127,507 shares. Counselors has 22,151 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP accumulated 0.02% or 8,017 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 649,133 shares. American Intll Group Inc stated it has 36,759 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0.07% or 3,512 shares. 144,638 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Carroll Assocs Inc stated it has 584 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,448 shares. 1,730 were accumulated by Brookmont Cap Management. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 9,667 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 4,527 shares to 13,417 valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 8,566 shares and now owns 19,060 shares. Avago Technologies Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Research Global Invsts holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 39.47M shares. 32,080 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Ironwood Fin Lc holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 105 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 197,900 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 71 shares. 6,604 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bokf Na owns 204,374 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 184 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 51,436 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 81,050 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 18,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 279,445 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Systematic Management Lp invested in 0.05% or 60,189 shares. 281,134 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Company.