Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $321,300; Shareholder Milestone Group Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 7,182 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 9,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WeWork: The Pets.com Of Our Moment – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These three overlooked stocks are undervalued, says Greenwich Wealth – MarketWatch” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Amazon Stock Should Own the Holiday Season – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) by 67,154 shares to 690,276 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Micro (IWC) by 20,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,605 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,850 shares. 10,165 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technology. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,371 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 530 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,775 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 330 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 305 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 0.84% stake. The Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Invest Management stated it has 21,640 shares. 143 are owned by Patten Gp Inc Inc. Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 700 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 9,174 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Twst.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company: Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources CEO to retire – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 41,326 shares to 96,954 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Delta Capital Limited Liability owns 30,650 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 4,350 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 215,300 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,623 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,849 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 240,923 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 140,163 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 8,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management holds 67,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 54,952 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 275,354 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc reported 1,421 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 53,366 shares.