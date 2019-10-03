Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $339,729; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Plancorp Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,978 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $364,000, down from 9,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.62. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 10,646 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, down from 14,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 2.84 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 76,230 shares to 111,115 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd has 21,858 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.88% or 746,569 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,846 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 88,451 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.89% or 62,781 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.29% or 192,090 shares. Nikko Asset Americas, a New York-based fund reported 60,051 shares. Ameriprise has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 242 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.79% or 1.32 million shares. Lifeplan Grp has 428 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Capital, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,113 shares. Finance Architects holds 0.02% or 894 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03 million for 14.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

