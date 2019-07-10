Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $756,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 8,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 15,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 1.08 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,950 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 38,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 785,537 shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.77 million for 8.04 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. $1.32 million worth of stock was sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. $259,808 worth of stock was sold by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

