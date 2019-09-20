Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Holding; Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Shorts Increased By 7.6%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 25.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,653 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 10,646 shares with $992,000 value, down from 14,299 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $47.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 797,645 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 7.6% in short interest. CGEN's SI was 3.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.6% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 138,600 avg volume, 23 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)'s short sellers to cover CGEN's short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 3,191 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.01M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 112,324 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Highland Ltd Partnership reported 28,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. S&Co Incorporated invested in 2,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 14,545 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Horizon reported 2,877 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,509 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 27,644 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,828 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,476 shares. Braun Stacey Associates accumulated 140,050 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 65,344 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 4,181 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 27.79% above currents $81.94 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11600 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 7,772 shares to 12,417 valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intercontinentalexchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) stake by 19,791 shares and now owns 42,384 shares. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was raised too.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $269.25 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.