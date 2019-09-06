Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed By $2.86 Million Its Entergy (ETR) Holding; Qcr Holdings (QCRH) SI Increased By 39.05%

Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) had an increase of 39.05% in short interest. QCRH’s SI was 107,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.05% from 77,600 shares previously. With 40,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s short sellers to cover QCRH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 309 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Entergy Corp (ETR) stake by 68.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 30,080 shares as Entergy Corp (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 13,767 shares with $1.32M value, down from 43,847 last quarter. Entergy Corp now has $22.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 36,775 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity. Another trade for 195 shares valued at $6,550 was bought by Ziegler Marie Z..

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold QCR Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 0% or 3,233 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 122,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 210 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 74,973 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Com holds 7,626 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Moreover, Zebra Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.02% or 50,233 shares in its portfolio. 175,157 are owned by Northern Tru. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Regions Financial has 800 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsr accumulated 4.05% or 681,035 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Llc has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 161,849 shares.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and QCR Holdings, Inc. Announce That Illinois Bank & Trust Will Acquire the Assets of Rockford Bank and Trust Company – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director James Field and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $567.60 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 64,250 shares to 95,984 valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 9,148 shares and now owns 16,138 shares. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was raised too.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $444.81 million for 12.59 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20 are held by Fil Limited. Da Davidson accumulated 2,584 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 3,513 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3,000 are held by E&G Limited Partnership. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.09% or 232,500 shares. 6,475 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Financial Counselors accumulated 74,950 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Automobile Association accumulated 426,052 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0.06% or 702,913 shares in its portfolio. 37,517 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 121,527 shares. 7,098 are owned by Hbk L P. Andra Ap accumulated 0.12% or 42,400 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy has $11400 highest and $95 lowest target. $113’s average target is -1.16% below currents $114.33 stock price. Entergy had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.