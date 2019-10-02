Riverhead Capital Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Johnson Financial Group Upped Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $568,512

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 81.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 13,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 16,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 2.63M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 44,582 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 34,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 9.87M shares traded or 72.48% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8,650 shares to 29,786 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 181,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.48 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

