Riverhead Capital Management Raised Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Holding by $5.53 Million; First Trust Advisors LP Holding in City Hldg Co (CHCO) Has Increased by $1.29 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 17,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% . The institutional investor held 45,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 28,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 62,417 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 25/05/2018 – COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD – WILL NO LONGER BE ACQUIRING 51-PERCENT-STAKE IN UBER’S UNIT IN SINGAPORE, LION CITY HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 117.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 122,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 227,071 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 104,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.17M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,400 shares to 5,917 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 17,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,600 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 22,155 shares to 1,571 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 133,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,813 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).