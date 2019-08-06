Riverhead Capital Management Raised Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake by $914,914; As Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Stock Price Declined, Seidman Lawrence B Raised by $3.66 Million Its Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 5,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $154.45. About 234,613 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 4,670 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

More notable recent Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 73% – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019

