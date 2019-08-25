Riverhead Capital Management Raised Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $577,571; Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Discovery C (DISCK) Position as Stock Price Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 15,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 852,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, down from 867,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.86M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 40,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 37,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 517,993 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 21,321 shares to 19,790 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 43,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,718 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

