Riverhead Capital Management Raised Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (AGTC) Has 0.62 Sentiment

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) stake by 193.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 4,185 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 6,347 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 2,162 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $34.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $304.26. About 336,890 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 16 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 26 sold and trimmed stock positions in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.75 million shares, down from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Reports Complete Enrollment of 3rd Group in Dose Escalation Portion of Achromatopsia CNGA3 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon’s NDA for Procysbi New Dosage Form Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.02% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 84,533 shares traded or 56.90% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $68.08 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 40.43 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for 359,190 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 177,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,141 shares.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, MMM – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,100 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 103,084 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com reported 3,341 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,061 shares. 1,865 are held by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Piedmont has 17,609 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 485 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett And holds 0% or 40 shares. Westpac holds 5,565 shares. 53,143 are held by Asset Management One. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp reported 24,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mason Street Lc owns 11,182 shares. Pitcairn has 1,633 shares.