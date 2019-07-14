Riverhead Capital Management Raised By $412,920 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Masco (MAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 3,720 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 23,803 shares with $2.66M value, up from 20,083 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $91.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54 million shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 221 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 224 decreased and sold their stock positions in Masco Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 254.03 million shares, down from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Masco Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 189 Increased: 122 New Position: 99.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 35,422 shares to 132,794 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR) stake by 7,271 shares and now owns 5,624 shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 607,898 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 1,993 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 64,000 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,513 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancshares has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 40,855 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 0.17% stake. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants reported 6,175 shares stake. Mairs & Power stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Granite Inv Prns Ltd Llc reported 16,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 0.09% or 740,976 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 11,519 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 65,193 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 24,005 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 3.24% invested in the company for 48,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.14% in the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,575 shares.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 3.10M shares traded. Masco Corporation (MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Pursue Divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.