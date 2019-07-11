Riverhead Capital Management Position in Ppl (PPL) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; Kempen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Kaiser Aluminum Com Par $0.01 (KALU)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (KALU) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 9,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,154 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 30,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 122,796 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention; 22/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Garners National Awards for Excellence in Medication Safety; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 31,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,255 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 111,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 3.91 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,178 shares to 83,699 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellpoint Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,098 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 70,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Synovus holds 0% or 4,912 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 10,338 shares. Glob Investors owns 1.52 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 21,417 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 67,423 shares. Colony Grp holds 0.01% or 7,615 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 143,255 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.77M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 109,400 shares in its portfolio. 7.89 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Profund Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Edgemoor Invest Advisors invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,480 shares to 55,735 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc Com by 212,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY).

