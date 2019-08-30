Riverhead Capital Management Position in Owens Corning (OC) Has Raised by $694,519 as Market Value Rose; Tillys (TLYS) Share Value Declined While Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.97 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 109,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 94,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 733,734 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 439,918 shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 30 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 17,442 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 150,000 shares stake. 14,785 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 21,471 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 386,038 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 64,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 693,589 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 189,470 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 247,738 shares stake. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 23,461 shares to 334,530 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 67,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,303 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $4.73M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Strs Ohio reported 36,500 shares stake. Smith Asset Management Gru LP owns 23,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Gru has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 10,724 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 972,400 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 25,203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 667,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James Investment Rech holds 51,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 482,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 400,918 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 263,168 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 1.55 million shares. Citigroup owns 5,158 shares.

